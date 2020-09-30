Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Man accused of terrorizing Black family in Warren was arrested, faces possible hate crime charges

Posted By on Wed, Sep 30, 2020 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge Surveillance footage of the suspect. - CITY OF WARREN
  • City of Warren
  • Surveillance footage of the suspect.

Warren police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of terrorizing a Black family at their home, and the suspect may be charged with federal hate crimes as early as Wednesday.

For three nights earlier this month, Eddie and Candace Hall were terrified as someone slashed their tires, hurled a rock through their front window, scrawled racist graffiti on their cars, and fired shots into their home, striking their living room couch with a bullet. Six 9mm shell casings were found outside the home.



A surveillance camera captured the suspect in a white mask prowling near the home.

Afraid for their lives, the family stayed in a hotel.

Then on Tuesday, police said they arrested the suspect, and he confessed. His identity has not yet been revealed. Warren police are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The family believes they were targeted because of a Black Lives Matter sign in a window of their home.

“Thank you Jesus! please let them have the right person!” Candace Hall wrote on Facebook soon after hearing about the arrest.

“They don’t have the right to terrorize me for what I believe in,” Candace Hall told WDIV-4. “That’s why this is such a great America because we can have freedom of speech and we can choose our own beliefs. We can’t hurt each other for our beliefs.”

The family has set up a fundraiser to repair damage to their home and vehicles.

Warren has a long, ugly history of racism. Bordering Detroit, Warren was a virtually all-white enclave through the 1970s, when city officials fervently fought against integrated busing and housing. Black families who dared move into the city were often terrorized and chased out. In 1990, 97.3% of the population was white.

In the 2000s, Warren was slowly integrated. Today, about 18% of Warren’s population is Black.

In January 2017, audio recordings surfaced of Warren Mayor Jim Fouts using the n-word and comparing Black people to “chimps.”

“Blacks do look like chimpanzees,” Fouts said. “I was watching this Black woman with her daughter and they looked like two chimps.”

Although the recordings were widely reported, Fouts handily won re-election last re-election in November 2019.



Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mayor Fouts accused of violating state law over campaign-funded flyers opposing reduced term limits Read More

  2. Infiltrators bombarded Michigan voters with ‘deeply offensive and racist’ text messages Read More

  3. Former Farmington priest arrested on charges of sexually abusing teenager in 1970s Read More

  4. Detroit City Council renews contract for racially biased facial recognition surveillance software Read More

  5. Geologists share concerns about Line 5 tunnel Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit