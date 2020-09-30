Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Gov. Whitmer extends state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Posted By on Wed, Sep 30, 2020 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a past coronavirus press conference. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a past coronavirus press conference.

As the number of new coronavirus cases continue to climb, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday extended her state of emergency through Oct. 27, giving her the authority to impose restrictions to combat the pandemic.

“We have saved thousands of lives in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among our most vulnerable populations – people of color, seniors, and people with disabilities,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Because we took swift action, the health of our families and our economy are faring better than our neighbors in other states.”



Whitmer said the emergency will end in “a matter of months.”

“But we are not out of the woods yet,” she cautioned. “Right now, the federal government and all 50 states have been under some form of state of emergency. We must continue doing our part to fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and our small businesses.”

Whitmer’s restrictions are credited for a steep decline in cases during the peak of the pandemic in early April, when Michigan was among the top three states in deaths and confirmed cases. As Whitmer loosened the restrictions, the cases began to steadily rise in June.

The state averaged 1,125 new cases a day in April, followed by 512 in May and 215 in June. Since then, the number of confirmed cases have risen, reaching 564 in July, 673 in August, and 730 in September.

daily_coronavirus_cases_in_michigan_-4.png

On Sept. 25, Whitmer relaxed restrictions on movie theaters, small performance venues, and bowling alleys.

A right-wing group, Unlock Michigan, is circulating petitions in an attempt to repeal the law that empowers Whitmer to impose the state of emergency. The group, however, is under criminal investigation for running a dirty, misleading, and potentially illegal campaign.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man accused of terrorizing Black family in Warren was arrested, faces possible hate crime charges Read More

  2. Former Farmington priest arrested on charges of sexually abusing teenager in 1970s Read More

  3. Detroit City Council renews contract for racially biased facial recognition surveillance software Read More

  4. Mayor Fouts accused of violating state law over campaign-funded flyers opposing reduced term limits Read More

  5. Infiltrators bombarded Michigan voters with ‘deeply offensive and racist’ text messages Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit