Monday, September 28, 2020

Infiltrators bombarded Michigan voters with ‘deeply offensive and racist’ text messages

Posted By on Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Michigan People’s Campaign said Monday that right-wing racists infiltrated its program to get out of the vote and sent “many Michigan voters deeply offensive and racist” text messages.

Right-wingers masquerading as allies joined the volunteer GOTV (Get Out The Vote) team and sent the messages after gaining access to the campaign’s texting system, the campaign said. The infiltrators were immediately suspended after the campaign discovered the messages Sunday.



Michigan People’s Campaign (MPC) is a coalition of labor, business, social service, and civil rights members who are fighting for economic and racial justice. Nearly a thousand volunteers are working on MPC get-out-the-vote activities.

“We deeply apologize to anyone who received these horrible, demeaning messages,” the campaign team said in a statement Monday. "MPC stands totally opposed to this hatred and works every day towards racial justice.”

This isn’t the first time MPC was targeted by right-wing provocateurs. In March, racists took control of MPC’s Zoom calls and hurled offensive slogans and imagery at participants.

In August, Michigan authorities launched an investigation into a robocall targeting Detroiters that falsely claims mail-in voting could lead to arrest, debt collection, or mandatory vaccines.

“Lacking a compelling message for voters, or a compelling candidate for president, they have resorted to the tactics of a school-yard bully,” MPC said.

