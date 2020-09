Whitmer, Cuomo urge Congress to investigate Trump's 'politicization' of coronavirus pandemic

click to enlarge State of Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a past coronavirus press conference.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are urging Congress to investigate the Trump administration’s “politicization” of the coronavirus pandemic.In a joint statement Thursday, the Democrats accused President Donald Trump of “deceit, political self-dealing, and incompetence” as the nation’s coronavirus death toll tops 200,000.“It is an inarguable fact that the United States has had the worst response to the COVID-19 virus of any nation in the world,” the pair said. “Rather than turning to the advice and direction of public health experts and career public servants, President Trump instead put the health and security of the American people in the hands of political appointees whose first priority was securing the reelection of their benefactor, with predictably tragic results.”House Democrats have already launched an investigation into the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic through the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis , which has held hearings exploring how Trump appointees have pressured health officials to manipulate scientific findings.U.S. Postal Service records revealed last week that the White House scrapped a plan to send masks to every household in Wayne County and a handful of other early virus hotspots to avoid creating “panic or concern.”“Imagine the lives that could have been saved if every household were provided masks at such a crucial time,” Whitmer and Cuomo said.With the coronavirus showing no signs slowing down anytime soon, Whitmer and Cuomo argued, “Our future health and economic security depends on holding the Trump administration accountable today.”