Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Whitmer, Cuomo urge Congress to investigate Trump's 'politicization' of coronavirus pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a past coronavirus press conference. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a past coronavirus press conference.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are urging Congress to investigate the Trump administration’s “politicization” of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement Thursday, the Democrats accused President Donald Trump of “deceit, political self-dealing, and incompetence” as the nation’s coronavirus death toll tops 200,000.



“It is an inarguable fact that the United States has had the worst response to the COVID-19 virus of any nation in the world,” the pair said. “Rather than turning to the advice and direction of public health experts and career public servants, President Trump instead put the health and security of the American people in the hands of political appointees whose first priority was securing the reelection of their benefactor, with predictably tragic results.”

House Democrats have already launched an investigation into the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic through the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, which has held hearings exploring how Trump appointees have pressured health officials to manipulate scientific findings.

U.S. Postal Service records revealed last week that the White House scrapped a plan to send masks to every household in Wayne County and a handful of other early virus hotspots to avoid creating “panic or concern.”

“Imagine the lives that could have been saved if every household were provided masks at such a crucial time,” Whitmer and Cuomo said.

With the coronavirus showing no signs slowing down anytime soon, Whitmer and Cuomo argued, “Our future health and economic security depends on holding the Trump administration accountable today.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Royal Oak commissioner who downplayed coronavirus was infected with COVID-19 before she died Read More

  2. Detroit police chief makes baseless claims about 'Marxist' protesters on Fox News Read More

  3. This guy is bringing free television to Detroit — and the networks are pissed Read More

  4. Hakim Littleton was killed for shooting at police. Detroit was his undoing. Read More

  5. Trump praises Chief Craig, falsely suggests Antifa leads protests in Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit