Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Michigan voters 50+ united on protecting Social Security, Medicare

Posted By on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

With the nation heading into an especially divisive election, there are some key matters older Michiganders care about that transcend partisan politics.

In a new AARP election survey of Michigan voters age 50-plus, 54% said they support Joe Biden and 40% support Donald Trump. However, they are united in some other areas.



Mark Hornbeck, associate state director for communications at
AARP Michigan, said a majority of older voters would favor candidates who will protect Social Security, strengthen Medicare, and lower prescription drug prices. He said a majority also say more needs to be done to protect the health of people living in nursing homes.

"Eighty-three percent said they're more likely to back candidates who come up with some kind of a program to protect nursing home residents," he said, "because as everyone knows, folks who live in nursing homes have been especially hard-hit by COVID-19."

While voters 50-plus make up a crucial voting population, Hornbeck said, 88% of those polled in Michigan said they're concerned that Congress won't address the problems they face, and 90% are worried that the nation is becoming even more divided.

Hornbeck said older Michiganders also are somewhat divided when it comes to voting by mail.

"More than half of the voters who are 50 and older plan to vote by absentee this cycle," he said, "but the mailbox 'goes partisan' as Biden voters are more than twice as likely as Trump voters to use the absentee ballots."

The poll asked about COVID-19, with 58% of respondents saying they're worried about contracting the virus. Hornbeck said the data puts in stark relief how much the virus has disproportionately affected African-Americans.

"Sixty-five percent of Black voters reported they know someone personally who has died of COVID," he said, "compared to 17% of White voters 50 and older."

The poll is online at states.aarp.org.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Macomb County pastor admits to using church email address to harass NYT reporter Read More

  2. Reps. Tlaib and Dingell confronted by police before finding 'unsafe conditions' at Amazon warehouse in Romulus Read More

  3. Ex-state Sen. Virgil Smith who shot up ex-wife's car with AR-15 pleads guilty Read More

  4. Communities of color are dumping grounds for toxic waste in Michigan Read More

  5. Hurricane Sally to hit Michigan, Fox News mistakenly reports Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit