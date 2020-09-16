Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Macomb County pastor admits to using church email address to harass NYT reporter

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge Sarah Jeong. - XOXO FESTIVAL, YOUTUBE
  • XOXO Festival, YouTube
  • Sarah Jeong.
New York Times journalist Sarah Jeong put a Macomb County pastor on blast for harassing her from his church email address.

Jeong posted a screenshot of the email, from Rev. David Muns of Macomb Township's Christian Life Church, on her Twitter account on Tuesday.



"I pretty much never do this but this guy is a 'pastor,'" Jeong wrote on Twitter.

"How about if we took all the little bitter Asian woman and had a lottery and cut their clits like the Muslims do," Muns wrote in the email. "Not a very classy position is it, neither is your trashy little bitter personality towards white men. Only in a world where journalism is controlled by brain dead Liberals do you people even have jobs."

Jeong tells Metro Times that the email was the only interaction she's ever had with Muns, and recognized it as a reference to a "reverse racism" controversy from 2018, when several tweets of hers were taken out of context.

"At the time, I received numerous threats, including one that the New York Times deemed serious enough to file a police report over," Jeong tells MT. "The original tweets, as well as several faked tweets, still circulate on social media, even though it's been two years. I still receive abusive emails and messages on social media that are seemingly in response to the tweets. (I wrote a little bit about the experience here, towards the end of this piece)."

Muns admitted to WDIV-TV that he sent the email, saying that he "caved."

"My response is terrible, but what I was responding to was simply reversed of exactly what she posted towards white men and I just reversed it and said, 'How would you feel?'" Muns said.

He said he planned on addressing the controversy during his next congregation.

Jeong says that as a woman in journalism, she gets harassment like that all the time.

"In general, I do not publish the threats and other forms of harassment I receive," she says. "People frequently send me hateful messages using their real names and sometimes even their work emails. It is just a part of my daily life, as it is for many women of color with a visible online presence. Even so, this particular incident has managed to shock me. I am disgusted that a pastor would write something so vile, but more than that, I am appalled that he felt no inhibition about associating his vitriol with his ministry. Religious leaders should live up to the exceptional level of trust that their congregants place in them."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Reps. Tlaib and Dingell confronted by police before finding 'unsafe conditions' at Amazon warehouse in Romulus Read More

  2. Hurricane Sally to hit Michigan, Fox News mistakenly reports Read More

  3. Communities of color are dumping grounds for toxic waste in Michigan Read More

  4. Ex-state Sen. Virgil Smith who shot up ex-wife's car with AR-15 pleads guilty Read More

  5. UM-Dearborn apologizes after it promoted a 'Non-POC Cafe' so white people could talk about their white feelings Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit