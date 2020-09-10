Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Online learning could be a benefit for teaching sex-ed

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge FUSS SERGEY, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Fuss Sergey, Shutterstock

Virtual learning could prove to be a benefit for teaching Michigan kids about sexual health.

The Michigan Department of Education worked this summer on a series of sex-education webinars for educators.



Brittany Batell, program and engagement manager for the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health, worked with the department and says teachers shared their findings that student engagement dropped when schools went virtual in the spring.

However, she says students in the schools that continued to teach sex-ed online didn't lose interest in the topics of health and relationships.

"Perhaps there is some comfort in confidentiality if they're not by their classmates," Batell says. "They don't have the sense that they're being 'watched,' or they don't have to worry about feeling awkward or embarrassed in the presence of others. So, they're engaging more than in-person."

Michigan school districts are required to teach about HIV and other communicable diseases; most districts also offer sex-ed courses.

Batell contends evidence-informed, age-appropriate and comprehensive sexual health education that is inclusive and affirming of all sexual identities should be taught, both during the pandemic and after.

Batell explains sex education is much more than "the birds and the bees." It covers healthy relationships, body autonomy, consent, hygiene, and elements of social-emotional learning.

She believes this year is a unique opportunity to reinforce lessons on health and safety, given the parallels between COVID-19 and sexual health.

"There are topics like risk reduction and using barrier methods in order to mitigate risk of transmission of infection," Batell says. "And lessons about how we talk to others, about what activities we're comfortable with, and how we keep ourselves and others safe."

Since most teens already have the internet at their fingertips, Batell encourages teachers to discuss with students how they can safely research accurate sexual-health information online.

"Online communication spaces, texting, video chats, online dating apps; how can we teach kids how to effectively use those, and how they relate to healthy relationships and all those topic areas that come up in HIV and sex-ed?" Batell says.

She adds another advantage to online sex-ed is parents can more easily see, and better reinforce, the lessons in their student's life.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UM-Dearborn apologizes after it promoted a 'Non-POC Cafe' so white people could talk about their white feelings Read More

  2. U-M's grad student instructors are not fucking around, voting to go on strike over Labor Day weekend amid coronavirus concerns Read More

  3. Detroit's FitnessWorks gym closes after 24 years in the New Center area due to COVID-19, Henry Ford Health expansion Read More

  4. Biden slams Trump's handling of coronavirus, economy at Michigan campaign stop Read More

  5. Gov. Whitmer announces tuition-free college for frontline workers in first-of-its-kind program Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit