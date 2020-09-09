It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The Scene / News Hits

Detroit's FitnessWorks gym closes after 24 years in the New Center area due to COVID-19, Henry Ford Health expansion

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS/STREET VIEW
  • Google Maps/Street View

It just wasn't working out for a beloved Detroit fitness club, which announced via Facebook that it will not be reopening, citing pandemic-related operational concerns and a change in direction from Henry Ford Health System.

FitnessWorks, located at 6525 Second Ave. in the New Center area, made the announcement Wednesday.



“Whether you have been a member since we first opened our doors in 1996 or just joined us this year, please know that you will always be a part of the FitnessWorks family,” the post reads. “Our FitnessWorks team of managers and front-line staff has loved every smile shared at the front desk, every heart-pounding class, every long conversation over coffee, and celebrating every milestone you have achieved.”

In addition to standard cardio-based workout equipment, FitnessWorks offered affordable access to a lap pool for aquatic group exercise with programming for seniors, as well as access to racquetball and basketball courts. They also offered full-body strength training, body boot camps, and an array of classes spanning yoga, pilates, Zumba, spin, African Dance, step, ballroom, and Tai Chi.

Many of the comments on the Facebook announcement celebrate the hard work of the FitnessWorks staff and their commitment to the community.

“I was only a member for a little over a year but I loved the place. I never like any gym I belonged to previously,” one comment reads. “But this place was different. The staff was warm and friendly and I always felt comfortable there.”

One “heartbroken” member likened FitnessWorks to their Cheers, referring to it as their “place of peace and empowerment.”

Another simply reads: “Henry Ford strikes again. I have been missing the pool so terribly. I hate this.”

Last year, Henry Ford Health System partnered with the Detroit Pistons to open a $37 million state of the art Pistons Performance Center in Midtown, to serve as a rehabilitation and training facility for the NBA team and house the William Clay Ford Center for Athletic Medicine.

According to The Detroit Free Press, Henry Ford's sports medicine center had been operating out of the modest nearby FitnessWorks location, and relocated to the 54,000 square-foot space connected to the Pistons' $90 million practice, training, and office areas. The Pistons area offers public access to a Plum Market, and was set to include a Detroit outpost of national gym chain, Blink Fitness, which has yet to open, according to the Blink Fitness website.

According to the post, FitnessWorks is working alongside Midtown Health to find a new location for the center and its members, and Henry Ford will repurpose the space to “meet increased patient demands” in the wake of COVID-19.

Dear FitnessWorks Members, It is with a heavy heart that I write you today to inform you that FitnessWorks will not be...

Posted by FitnessWorks on Wednesday, September 9, 2020


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

On Topic...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lots of Detroit adults are living at home with parents, new data shows Read More

  2. U-M staffer accuses one of Ann Arbor’s biggest landlords of pushing for school to reopen amid pandemic Read More

  3. History might not repeat, but it rhymes Read More

  4. U-M's grad student instructors are not fucking around, voting to go on strike over Labor Day weekend amid coronavirus concerns Read More

  5. A dire warning Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit