Even former Gov. Rick Snyder can't stand 'bully' Trump and is endorsing Biden

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a lifelong Republican whose administration is responsible for poisoning Flint’s water supply, thinks President Donald Trump doesn’t have the moral character to serve the nation.In a scathing op-ed in The USA Today , Snyder calls Trump a “bully” who “lacks a moral compass” and “ignores the truth.”“As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years; it is tragedy watching our world suffer from one,” Snyder wrote.Snyder is among a growing number of lifelong Republicans who are so disgusted with Trump that they’d rather vote for a Democrat than endure four more years of the current president. Others include former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former New York Rep. Susan Molinari, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former senior Trump administration official Miles Taylor, former Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent, former Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel, and former Defense Secretary William Cohen.Snyder said he’s met Biden and plans to vote for him.“He has shown the desire to heal a deeply divided nation; has demonstrated strong moral character and empathy; and he seems willing to listen to people who have different perspectives from his own,” Snyder wrote.Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, insists Snyder’s opinion won’t change anyone’s mind.“Does @onetoughnerd really think 1 MI voter cares who he would support? Mr. Irrelevant!," Cox tweeted Thursday morning. "@realDonaldTrump won in '16 w/o him and will do in '20!”Polls show Trump trailing Biden in Michigan by 10 percentage points. In fact, Trump’s campaign stopped buying ads in Michigan.