It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Even former Gov. Rick Snyder can't stand 'bully' Trump and is endorsing Biden

Posted By on Thu, Sep 3, 2020 at 9:42 AM

Former Gov. Rick Snyder. - METRO TIMES ARCHIVES
  • Metro Times archives
  • Former Gov. Rick Snyder.

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a lifelong Republican whose administration is responsible for poisoning Flint’s water supply, thinks President Donald Trump doesn’t have the moral character to serve the nation.

In a scathing op-ed in The USA Today, Snyder calls Trump a “bully” who “lacks a moral compass” and “ignores the truth.”



“As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years; it is tragedy watching our world suffer from one,” Snyder wrote.

Snyder is among a growing number of lifelong Republicans who are so disgusted with Trump that they’d rather vote for a Democrat than endure four more years of the current president. Others include former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former New York Rep. Susan Molinari, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former senior Trump administration official Miles Taylor, former Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent, former Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel, and former Defense Secretary William Cohen.

Snyder said he’s met Biden and plans to vote for him.

“He has shown the desire to heal a deeply divided nation; has demonstrated strong moral character and empathy; and he seems willing to listen to people who have different perspectives from his own,” Snyder wrote.

Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, insists Snyder’s opinion won’t change anyone’s mind.

“Does @onetoughnerd really think 1 MI voter cares who he would support? Mr. Irrelevant!," Cox tweeted Thursday morning. "@realDonaldTrump won in '16 w/o him and will do in '20!”


Polls show Trump trailing Biden in Michigan by 10 percentage points. In fact, Trump’s campaign stopped buying ads in Michigan.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lifelong Republican Sterling Heights mayor endorses Democrat U.S. Sen. Peters for re-election Read More

  2. U-M staffer accuses one of Ann Arbor’s biggest landlords of pushing for school to reopen amid pandemic Read More

  3. CDC orders sweeping ban on evictions due to coronavirus as thousands of Michigan tenants faced homelessness Read More

  4. Michigan’s schools are still figuring out how to deal with the pandemic — and many parents and teachers are concerned Read More

  5. New legislation could put an end to Michigan license plate tabs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit