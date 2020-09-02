It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

News Hits

New legislation could put an end to Michigan license plate tabs

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge EHRLIF / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • ehrlif / Shutterstock.com

Could license plate tabs be a thing of the past? One Michigan lawmaker thinks so.

Making a push to ditch tabs in an effort to shorten lines at Secretary of State offices and save the state some cash is Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford Township, MLive reports. Maddock, who addressed the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday, said that 60% of Secretary of State office traffic is attributed to people looking to renew their tabs.



Eliminating tabs could potentially free up some money, too. According to a report from the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency, stopping the printing, processing, and distribution of tabs could mean an estimated $500,000 in savings.

Should Maddock's legislation, House Bill 5250, become a law, it would make it so drivers are no longer required to use registration stickers, nor would they have to carry registration documentation, physically or digitally. This would force police to lean heavily on the Law Enforcement Information Network to locate the driver's information.

But not all police have access to in-car technology. And, even if they do, connectivity issues could further prevent police from being able to access the database to determine a driver's legality.

“Having that certificate is a really good asset to have when trying to determine the validity of the plate,” Michigan State Police Sgt. Nicole McGhee told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The bill could also pose some complications for the Department of Natural Resources, as tabs also display a driver's recreation passport and State Park entrance eligibility.

In addition to the tab bill, Maddock proposed another Secretary of State-related item. House Bill 5171 would grant banks and credit unions the ability to offer select services normally provided by the Secretary of State. However, it would also allow those financial institutions to charge their own fees for services rendered. Some critics of the bill are calling for a cap on those fees and suggest this program would not only complicate the process but would likely cost Michigan residents more money.

According to MLive, both bills are currently in front of the House Transportation Committee and would require the approval of the House and Senate, as well as the governor before becoming a law.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. U-M staffer accuses one of Ann Arbor’s biggest landlords of pushing for school to reopen amid pandemic Read More

  2. Michigan voter data published on Russian dark web Read More

  3. Nearly 7% of Adrian college students and faculty test positive for COVID-19 Read More

  4. Michigan’s schools are still figuring out how to deal with the pandemic — and many parents and teachers are concerned Read More

  5. City of Detroit pledges to counter sue protesters who filed federal lawsuit over excessive force Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit