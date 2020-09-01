It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Nearly 7% of Adrian college students and faculty test positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge DWIGHT BURDETTE, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Dwight Burdette, Wikimedia Creative Commons

Schools and colleges that are reopening on time this fall may want to look at Adrian College, where nearly 7% of the students and staff have already tested positive for COVID-19.

Classes at the small private liberal art college began on Aug. 24, earlier than most colleges and universities. Since then, 152 students and staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, the college said in an email to students and staff, The Free Press reports.



"We will need to be agile and flexible with our classroom instructional delivery," Andrea Milner, the vice president and academic dean, said in the email.

At the University of Alabama, more than 1,300 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the risks of outbreaks, most colleges in the state are moving forward with face-to-face instructions. At Central Michigan University, students are calling for in-person classes to be canceled after more than 130 COVID-19 cases were reported on campus.

At Wayne State University, where classes begin this week, school officials have created guidelines to determine when to depopulate the campus.

About two weeks ago, Michigan State University pulled the plug on face-to-face instruction. Classes are scheduled to begin online on Sept. 2.

