Friday, August 28, 2020

Loves Furniture to open in former metro Detroit Art Van locations starting next week

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 3:56 PM

PHOTO VIA GOOGLEMAPS
  Photo via GoogleMaps

Art Van Furniture, once the most popular furniture retailer in the Midwest, is finally getting a second chance as Love's Furniture after it announced it would be closing all of its company-owned stores back in March.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved a $6.9-million agreement in May that would allow a Texas-based private-equity firm called U.S. Assets, Inc., to purchase 18 Art Van Furniture locations throughout Michigan. The deal also included 10 out-of-state Art Van locations, as well as select Levin and Wolf furniture stores. Art Van acquired the two Pennsylvania-based retailers, Levin and Wolf Furniture, in 2017.



Those 18 stores will soon be filled with wares from the Loves Furniture chain, which will open its first Michigan store in Canton next week, The Detroit News reports. The company will be headquartered in Royal Oak, and will soon open Loves locations in Livonia, Taylor, Shelby Township, Warren, and Waterford.

Though Loves is fighting the popularity of internet-based furniture sites and, well, a global pandemic that has all but crippled the economy, Loves will focus on contemporary and traditional comfort-casual furniture and home decor — like this gold gorilla, as well as a selection of name brand mattresses offered at various price points. For example, sofas range from $400-$,299, according to their website. According to The Detroit News, the clearance center and outlets of Art Van's past will be replaced with a curated "Loves for Less" department offering options for budget-friendly furniture aimed at first-time homeowners.

Customers will also notice a major difference between Art Van and Loves, and it has little to do with the furniture itself. Loves will not have a fleet of hungry salespeople awaiting their arrival. Instead, customers will be able to address their needs with a concierge for a more hands-off shopping experience. Later down the line, customers will have the ability to make appointments for online shopping as well as request to work with a specific salesperson.

Loves is hiring 1,000 positions throughout its metro Detroit stores.

