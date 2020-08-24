It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 24, 2020

Big Gretch had a Shark Week-themed birthday party

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 10:15 AM

TWITTER, @GRETCHENWHITMER
  • Twitter, @gretchenwhitmer

At this point, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is swimming in sharks.

The governor celebrated her 49th birthday in the most "Big Gretch" way possible on Sunday when her family threw her a "Shark Week"-themed party, which included a fun balloon and what looks like a blue cake topped with Swedish Fish candy.




And that's on top of all of the "Shark Week" swag Discovery Channel recently sent her way.


This all follows Whitmer's viral "hot mic" moment during last week's Democratic National Convention, when the governor joked, "It's not just Shark Week, it's Shark Week, motherfucker," before her speech. While the quip could have been a jab at President Donald Trump — who, according to porn star Stormy Daniels, is obsessed with sharks — Whitmer recently told BuzzFeed News that she had a different intent.

According to Whitmer, she started saying "It's Shark Week" when she was running for governor. Instead of drawing a smiley face on her debate notes, as a coach instructed her to do, encouraging her to be a "happy warrior," Whitmer decided instead to write "It's Shark Week."

"That's just so saccharine, like — a smiley face is not going to make me smile," she said.

She said she was also inspired by a comedian who opened for a Kevin Hart show she saw around the time who was talking about female empowerment.

"Where women used to be demure, now if a woman is talking about menstruation she might say, 'Well, it's Shark Week, mother—,'" Whitmer said. "It's funny and it's about women's empowerment, and it makes me smile. So I would write 'It's Shark Week' on top of my paper."

Regardless, Whitmer joins other Michigan politicians who have famously dropped an "MF" bomb in front of reporters, including former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who said it on her first day in office.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ted Nugent wants a list of every dead American from the last five years to prove allegedly inflated 'Chinese communist virus' numbers Read More

  2. Michigan approved for an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits Read More

  3. Detroit is the 7th fastest shrinking large city in U.S., according to study Read More

  4. DPD Chief Craig takes mysterious military helicopter ride over Detroit with Trump AG Barr, U.S. Attorney Schneider Read More

  5. 'It's Shark Week, Motherfucker' merch has arrived, motherfuckers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit