Barricaded gunman found dead inside St. Clair Shores motel

man's room.



After evacuating the motel and after several hours of trying unsuccessfully to contact the man, police broke the windows and entered his second-story room around 3:15 a.m. Friday to find him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A barricaded gunman took his own life Thursday night inside the Shore Pointe Motor Lodge on East Nine Mile Road in St. Clair Shores.Witnesses tellthat the man, described as a light-skinned Black man in his early 30s, was toting a rifle, acting erratically, and harassing hotel guests shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday night when he barricaded himself inside Room 125.According to police, the man then called St. Clair Shores police to report that he was having a mental breakdown and needed medical assistance. As officers approached the motel, several shots were heard from inside the