No, Michigan's DNC delegates did not film their roll call in Canada, you dummies

this roll call is a fantastic reminder that the best part of America is how each state is indescribably, endearingly weird in its own basically illegible to outsiders way— Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) August 19, 2020
.@JoeBiden has always been there for Michigan. From our fight to rescue the auto industry to his leadership in guiding our communities out of the financial crisis. Tonight, I was honored to help nominate the next President of the United States, Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/ncBPIDtoGa— Gary Peters (@GaryPeters) August 19, 2020
Michigan had the whips in the background I'm crying pic.twitter.com/HLLtgSEiUm— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 19, 2020
Still trying to figure out if the Michigan delegation was on Belle Isle or in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. #DemConvention— Cyclops was right! (@dubbs901) August 19, 2020
Did the Michigan delegation cast our votes from Canada? I didn't even think we were allowed over there... #DemConvention— Ericka Thomas (@etomust) August 19, 2020
Okay Michigan delegation, we know you wanted the Detroit skyline in the background, but did you need to go to Canada to do that? LOL #DNC2020convention #statesrollcall— Patricia Guadalupe (@PatriciagDC) August 19, 2020
The Michigan delegation announced their votes from... Canada.#DemConvention— Edward J Thomas (@UnknownWr1ter) August 19, 2020
Was the Michigan delegation in Canada?? #DemConvention #DemocraticNationalConvention— Ernst (@ernst2k) August 19, 2020
So, Uh, the Michigan delegation appears to currently be in Canada based on how they're showing the backdrop.....— Matt Separa (@MattSepara) August 19, 2020
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.