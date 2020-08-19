It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

No, Michigan's DNC delegates did not film their roll call in Canada, you dummies

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge This is not Canada. - SCREENGRAB, DNC
  • Screengrab, DNC
  • This is not Canada.

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Convention officially nominated Joe Biden for president. As part of traditional procedure, delegates do a roll call before announcing their votes — but since the coronavirus screwed up the original plan to host the DNC in Milwaukee, this year's roll call was conducted virtually, with the delegates filming from their home states and territories.

The approach was widely praised as a cute, fun way to highlight the diversity of the United States of America, with many viewers saying it should always be done this way.

"This roll call is a fantastic reminder that the best part of America is how each state is indescribably, endearingly weird in its own basically illegible to outsiders way," New York Times opinion writer Charlie Warzel quipped on Twitter.


In Michigan, Sen. Gary Peters and Detroit UAW Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry announced the distribution of the states delegates, awarding 92 delegates to Biden and 53 delegates to Bernie Sanders.


"Michigan auto workers are the best in the world, but we’d be nowhere without Joe Biden," Peters said. "A lot of folks wanted Detroit to go bankrupt, but Joe Biden believed in us, and together we fought to save our auto industry."

As part of that "indescribably, endearingly weird" way, the delegates filmed their segment with a backdrop of cars symbolizing the Big Three. Or, as journalist and Detroit native Phillip Lewis put it: "Michigan had the whips in the background I'm crying."


Still, many on Twitter, including plenty of people from Michigan, were confused to see the Detroit skyline behind the delegates — believing incorrectly that it meant the delegates filmed their bit across the river in Windsor, Ontario.


People: that was not shot in Canada. It was shot on Belle Isle. We know this because of this beautiful photo Jacob Lewkow shot for us at that very location.

click to enlarge JACOB LEWKOW
  • Jacob Lewkow

Michiganders, if you haven't been to Belle Isle yet, you should go. It's quite lovely this time of year.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It's Shark Week, motherfuckers! Read More

  2. DPD Chief Craig takes mysterious military helicopter ride over Detroit with Trump AG Barr, U.S. Attorney Schneider Read More

  3. City Councilman Leland caught on secret FBI wiretap discussing $15,000 bribe at strip club Read More

  4. This is no conspiracy theory: Michigan postal employees are sounding the alarms about Trump's cuts to USPS Read More

  5. Michigan joins a dozen states suing USPS to protect mail-in voting Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit