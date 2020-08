No, Michigan's DNC delegates did not film their roll call in Canada, you dummies

click to enlarge Screengrab, DNC

This is not Canada.

this roll call is a fantastic reminder that the best part of America is how each state is indescribably, endearingly weird in its own basically illegible to outsiders way — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) August 19, 2020

.@JoeBiden has always been there for Michigan. From our fight to rescue the auto industry to his leadership in guiding our communities out of the financial crisis. Tonight, I was honored to help nominate the next President of the United States, Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/ncBPIDtoGa — Gary Peters (@GaryPeters) August 19, 2020

Michigan had the whips in the background I'm crying pic.twitter.com/HLLtgSEiUm — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 19, 2020

Still trying to figure out if the Michigan delegation was on Belle Isle or in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. #DemConvention — Cyclops was right! (@dubbs901) August 19, 2020

Did the Michigan delegation cast our votes from Canada? I didn't even think we were allowed over there... #DemConvention — Ericka Thomas (@etomust) August 19, 2020

Okay Michigan delegation, we know you wanted the Detroit skyline in the background, but did you need to go to Canada to do that? LOL #DNC2020convention #statesrollcall — Patricia Guadalupe (@PatriciagDC) August 19, 2020

The Michigan delegation announced their votes from... Canada.#DemConvention — Edward J Thomas (@UnknownWr1ter) August 19, 2020

So, Uh, the Michigan delegation appears to currently be in Canada based on how they're showing the backdrop..... — Matt Separa (@MattSepara) August 19, 2020

click to enlarge Jacob Lewkow

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Convention officially nominated Joe Biden for president. As part of traditional procedure, delegates do a roll call before announcing their votes — but since the coronavirus screwed up the original plan to host the DNC in Milwaukee, this year's roll call was conducted virtually, with the delegates filming from their home states and territories.The approach was widely praised as a cute, fun way to highlight the diversity of the United States of America , with many viewers saying it should always be done this way."This roll call is a fantastic reminder that the best part of America is how each state is indescribably, endearingly weird in its own basically illegible to outsiders way,"opinion writer Charlie Warzel quipped on Twitter In Michigan, Sen. Gary Peters and Detroit UAW Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry announced the distribution of the states delegates, awarding 92 delegates to Biden and 53 delegates to Bernie Sanders."Michigan auto workers are the best in the world, but we’d be nowhere without Joe Biden," Peters said. "A lot of folks wanted Detroit to go bankrupt, but Joe Biden believed in us, and together we fought to save our auto industry."As part of that "indescribably, endearingly weird" way, the delegates filmed their segment with a backdrop of cars symbolizing the Big Three. Or, as journalist and Detroit native Phillip Lewis put it: "Michigan had the whips in the background I'm crying."Still, many on Twitter, including plenty of people from Michigan, were confused to see the Detroit skylinethe delegates — believing incorrectly that it meant the delegates filmed their bit across the river in Windsor, Ontario.People: that was not shot in Canada. It was shot on Belle Isle. We know this because of this beautiful photo Jacob Lewkow shot for us at that very location.Michiganders, if you haven't been to Belle Isle yet, you should go. It's quite lovely this time of year.