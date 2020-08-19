'It's Shark Week, Motherfucker' merch has arrived, motherfuckers

View this post on Instagram
So I’m pretty sure this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever made, but first some context in case you missed it… Before delivering her speech at the Democratic National Convention, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer (aka Big Gretch) was recorded on a hot mic saying “it's shark week, motherfucker." And because I love to commemorate little, absurd moments, I made this. BUT WAIT, do you love ridiculous artwork that ALSO helps to support the ACLU? Well then I have great news for you! This design is NOW available to purchase on many products (including shirts, stickers, mugs and MORE) with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the American Civil Liberties Union. LINK IN BIO. Check it out, or maybe considering sharing this post. Hope you enjoy, thanks for reading!
