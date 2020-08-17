It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Monday, August 17, 2020

U.S. Rep. Tlaib votes against Democratic Party's platform, citing need for Medicare for All

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib. - PHIL PASQUINI / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Phil Pasquini / Shutterstock.com
  • U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a delegate for Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic National Convention, said she voted against the Democratic Party’s 2020 platform because it doesn’t include Medicare for All.

“I constantly hear from constituents demanding we push for a single-payer system and away from this for-profit system that is leaving people to suffer and die just because they cannot afford health care,” Tlaib tweeted Saturday. “As a party, we must push for a future where every resident has the ability to thrive. That means we need a platform that works to rid our society of oppression and greed. Unfortunately, in my view this platform does not do enough.”




More than 700 delegates, most of whom are Sanders representatives, have also pledged to reject the platform because its doesn’t include Medicare for All. Cori Bush — the activist-turned-Representative from St. Louis who has been dubbed the newest member of the progressive "Squad" after she recently defeated her incumbent Democratic opponent — also voted against the Democratic Party Platform.

"My people are dying, & I cannot support a platform that does not include #MedicareForAll, which would save lives," she wrote on twitter. "Tens of thousands of lives. Literally."


The party’s platform supports a public option for health care, but not a single-payer proposal that candidates like Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have championed.

Despite the opposition, the platform is expected to pass during this week’s convention, when the party will officially nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as its 2020 candidate.

Sanders suspended his campaign in April and has since endorsed Biden.

The four-day Democratic National Convention begins Monday night, where Sanders is expected to give a speech. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is also expected to speak.

The convention will stream live here.

