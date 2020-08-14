It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Friday, August 14, 2020

Masturbating sheriff's deputy in Michigan repeatedly exposed himself to a woman, AG alleges

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 9:42 AM

A Huron County sheriff’s deputy accused of masturbating and exposing himself to a woman has been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent exposure.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office alleges Patrick O’Brien exposed himself and masturbated in “an area visible to the public through a window of his home” in Austin several times between July 26-27.



“Police officers are expected to know the rules, and we cannot turn a blind eye to those who choose to neglect their duties and violate the very laws they are meant to enforce,” Attorney General Dana Nessel says in a news release. “Since I took office, I have consistently advocated for law enforcement accountability, and my office will take action against anyone who breaks the law — regardless of whether they have a badge or not.”

The AG’s office handled the case because the Huron County prosecutor recused himself because of a conflict of interest.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office declined to comment.

O’Brien, who faces up to two years in prison if convicted, was arraigned Thursday in 73B District Court in Huron County. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 3, with the preliminary exam set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 11.

