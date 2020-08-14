Masturbating sheriff's deputy in Michigan repeatedly exposed himself to a woman, AG alleges

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

A Huron County sheriff’s deputy accused of masturbating and exposing himself to a woman has been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent exposure.The Michigan Attorney General’s Office alleges Patrick O’Brien exposed himself and masturbated in “an area visible to the public through a window of his home” in Austin several times between July 26-27.“Police officers are expected to know the rules, and we cannot turn a blind eye to those who choose to neglect their duties and violate the very laws they are meant to enforce,” Attorney General Dana Nessel says in a news release. “Since I took office, I have consistently advocated for law enforcement accountability, and my office will take action against anyone who breaks the law — regardless of whether they have a badge or not.”The AG’s office handled the case because the Huron County prosecutor recused himself because of a conflict of interest.The Huron County Sheriff's Office declined to comment.O’Brien, who faces up to two years in prison if convicted, was arraigned Thursday in 73B District Court in Huron County. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 3, with the preliminary exam set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 11.