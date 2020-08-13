It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 13, 2020

FDA denied Henry Ford's request to continue using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients after hospital released controversial study

Posted By on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Days after Detroit's Henry Ford Health System released a disputed study in July saying it found that the drug hydroxychloroquine was effective in treating COVID-19 patients, it asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization to continue using the drug for some patients. The FDA denied that request this week, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The FDA first revoked emergency use authorization of the drug to treat COVID-19 patients in June, saying "the FDA determined that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19." A number of high-profile studies were even abruptly halted when the drug was found to have adverse cardiac effects on some patients.



The drug has long been touted by President Donald Trump, who accuses the mainstream media of suppressing knowledge of the drug as a potential coronavirus cure, though scientists warn that more studies need to be done to prove its efficacy. When Henry Ford released the results of its study, Trump seized upon the news as proof that he was correct all along.

"The highly respected Henry Ford Health System just reported, based on a large sampling, that HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE cut the death rate in certain sick patients very significantly," he tweeted. "The Dems disparaged it for political reasons (me!). Disgraceful."

Social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram began flagging posts that claimed hydroxychloroquine was a COVID-19 cure, and Donald Trump Jr. was even suspended from Twitter for sharing a post.

However, experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have criticized the Henry Ford study because it was not randomized and double-blind — the "golden standard" of studies.

Hydroxychloroquine could very well prove to be an effective treatment for some COVID-19 patients, but a randomized, double-blind study has not yet found that to be the case.

And if one does, "I would be the first one to admit it and promote it," Fauci said.

In fact, Henry Ford is working on a randomized, double-blind study of the drug as a potential preventive measure. In one of the largest studies of its kind, Henry Ford has been giving the drug and a placebo to frontline workers like its own nurses and doctors to see if it prevents them from contracting COVID-19.

Henry Ford has not yet released the results of that study, however.

Following the backlash of its disputed study, Henry Ford said it would no longer comment on the drug outside of the medical community.

"Unfortunately, the political climate that has persisted has made any objective discussion about this drug impossible, and we are deeply saddened by this turn of events," the Health System said in a statement.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has been lavishing his campaign funds on pretty much everything — except actually campaigning Read More

  2. Detroit ranked worst spot to be stuck at home amid coronavirus pandemic by *checks notes* Lawn Starter dot com Read More

  3. Before celebrating all the jobs the new Detroit Amazon center will bring, remember that this is grueling, ruthless work Read More

  4. Michigan agency agrees to investigate environmental racism claims over hazardous waste plant in Detroit Read More

  5. Thanks, but no thanks, Gov. Whitmer initially told Biden during the VP vetting process Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit