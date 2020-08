Michigan autoworker to speak in favor of Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

An autoworker at General Motors’ Lake Orion assembly plant will speak in support of presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention next week.Gerald Lang, a 47-year-old UAW member and team leader at the assembly plant, wants “a president who will fight for workers like him, so that American workers build American cars in America,” according to the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC).He will join a lineup that includes a paramedic, a teacher, an assistant pastor, a nonprofit founder, a lifelong Republican with cancer, and a farmer who voted for Trump in 2016 but now supports Biden.“Over the last several months in planning this convention, we had two goals in mind: to include more Americans than ever before, and to ensure that all Americans see themselves reflected in what they were viewing,” Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive, says in a news release . “These are the stories of the millions of working Americans that are struggling in the Trump recession, and as a result of Trump’s complete mismanagement of the COVID crisis. Like the overwhelming majority of the American people, they are looking for a steady, experienced leader who is fighting for them, not for himself or for those at the top.”The convention will take place from Aug. 17-20, with programming aired from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. The DNC is streaming the convention