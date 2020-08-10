Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 10, 2020

Archdiocese of Detroit bans longstanding LGBTQ+ groups from holding service

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Two Catholic LGBTQ+ groups have been banned from holding services or recruiting clergy to perform mass after the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit pulled the “lest we confuse the faithful by seeming to endorse an alternative and contradictory path to sanctity” card in March.

The oldest of the two barred community groups, Dignity Detroit, which was founded in 1974, received the news after a letter penned by Auxiliary Bishop Gerard Battersby dated March 14 stated that any parish, church, chapel, or institution must “refrain from offering Mass anywhere in the Archdiocese of Detroit for Dignity Detroit,” The Detroit Free Press reports, claiming the group “rejects Church teaching on human sexuality.”



A second group, Fortunate Families Detroit, is also expelled from holding services. Battersby claims the organization, founded in 2014, “provides a misleading and harmful message.”

“Recently, the Archdiocese and others have attempted to silence us. We refuse to be silenced and will continue our ministry in the Archdiocese,” Fortunate Families Detroit's response reads. “The time for speaking our truth has never been more urgent. Our emboldened voice has created division with Fortunate Families, Inc. As a group, we are taking time to build our future and explore a new name and affiliation.”

Fortunate Families has been holding online service and support during the pandemic, though, normally, they gather at Detroit's Christ the King Catholic Church. Due to the ban, however, they are continuing online service as they plot their next move.

Last month, Dignity Detroit held an in-person service, the organization's first since the pandemic, at a chapel on the former Marygrove College campus, where they plan on staying until they are able to come up with other solutions. Though the college closed last year, the campus is overseen by the Marygrove Conservancy, which told Dignity Detroit that by kicking them out they could violate discrimination laws.

“Dignity is still around, and we're not going anywhere,” president of Dignity Detroit, Frank D'Amore, told The Detroit Free Press. “We just celebrated our 46th anniversary in May. We never went out of our way to embarrass the church hierarchy. We're on our fourth Archbishop in 39 years, three cardinals. Now, all of a sudden, it's an issue? I don't get it.”

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Detroit told the Free Press said they've suggested that both groups join Courage and EnCourage, organizations aimed at those Catholics who have same-sex attraction. D'Amore said he's insulted and compared Courage and EnCourage to “12-step programs.” On the Courage website, one of the program's objective states: “Homosexual attraction or feelings are not a sin; however, homosexual acts are immoral and do not lead to a deeper life in Christ.”

Following the ban, the Archdiocese of Detroit also fired Terry Gonda, a longtime parish music director, after learning that she had married a woman. Like Dignity Detroit and Fortunate Families, Gonda received an email terminating her employment.

The June 12 email said that the Archdiocese activated its “morality clause” t0 justify the firing.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit has second-highest levels of light pollution in the U.S., and highest percentage of people getting less than 7 hours of sleep each night Read More

  2. Activists demand recusal of judge who incarcerated Oakland County teen for not doing schoolwork Read More

  3. Ughhhhhh. There's a MAGA Classic Car Cruise in Oakland County next week. Read More

  4. How immigrant businessman-turned-politician Shri Thanedar turned a gubernatorial loss into a Michigan House win Read More

  5. Rashida Tlaib’s primary victory was a win not just for the ‘Squad’ but for progressives everywhere Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 5, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit