Thursday, August 6, 2020

Ughhhhhh. There's a MAGA Classic Car Cruise in Oakland County next week.

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge The Trump Unity Bridge. - VIOLET IKONONOVA
  • Violet Ikononova
  • The Trump Unity Bridge.

Buckle up. Or don't. A nightmare on wheels is about to tear through Oakland County, all in the name of President Donald Trump — the man who, earlier this week during an interview with Jonathan Swan, said “it is what it is,” in reference to America's COVID-19 deaths.

If bumbling authoritarianism and old cars get you fully torqued, the "MAGA Classic Car Cruise" is for you.



According to the Facebook event page, which claims the cruise is replacing the canceled-due-to-COVID-19 Woodward Dream Cruise, the Trump-fueled cruise will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 — the same day the 26th annual Dream Cruise was slated to take place.

The event invites “classic car owners who are MAGA-loving Trump supporters who also support the police who protect us.” Like the Dream Cruise, the thematic car parade will not cross Eight Mile to the literal Motor City. Instead, the cruise will travel down Woodward Avenue at Square Lake Road to Eight Mile, at which point cruisers will turn around and travel back to the misinformed rocks from which they came.

Chair of the Oakland County Democratic Party Vaughn Derderian told The Detroit News that he's “disappointed” by those Republicans who organized the event, citing there is some risk involved in holding an event that could draw crowds, like those that assemble during the Dream Cruise. The MAGA cruise organizers also encourage people to bring lawn chairs and line Woodward.

“Every single one of us has had to give up something as part of this process. I get that a lot of are upset about the Dream Cruise not happening,” Derderian said. “Maybe this is a low-risk event, but there is still some risk to it.”

As of Thursday, there are 88 people committed to attending the Saturday event according to the event page.

