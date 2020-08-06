Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 6, 2020

It's back! Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge CARLY KUPPE, DETROIT STOCK CITY
  • Carly Kuppe, Detroit Stock City

Nothing can stop Detroit! After a delay, it's back: You can vote for your favorite food, drink, music, arts, and more in our relaunched Best of Detroit poll.

You can vote now at metrotimes.com/BestOfDetroit.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4. We'll share the winners in our Best of Detroit issue, due on newsstands in September.

The fine print:

• As always, we are asking you tell us about your local favorites. Please celebrate what makes Detroit unique by nominating locally owned businesses wherever possible.

• You must register and turn off pop-up blockers before voting.

• If you are having trouble casting votes, you may need to clear your browser's cache. (Not sure how to do that? Follow instructions here.)

• Ballot stuffing: If we suspect that you obtained your votes unfairly — via third-party vendors, paying people to vote for you or by voting for yourself repeatedly using fake accounts — you'll be disqualified from winning your category.

• You may vote once per day.

Again, you can cast your vote now at metrotimes.com/BestOfDetroit.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ‘Squad is here to stay,’ Rep. Tlaib says in declaring victory in congressional race Read More

  2. River Rouge dispensary begins selling recreational marijuana with drive-thru window and delivery services Read More

  3. Family of deceased woman sues Ferndale Police after leaving her with suspected serial killer Read More

  4. How immigrant businessman-turned-politician Shri Thanedar turned a gubernatorial loss into a Michigan House win Read More

  5. How to steal an election Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 5, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit