Monday, August 3, 2020

Viral anti-Trump ad urges Michigan voters to 'bring back America' by voting for Biden

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge Former Vice President Joe Biden. - EVAN EL-AMIN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden.

A viral ad is urging Michigan voters to “bring back America” by voting for Joe Biden in November.

The progressive MeidasTouch political organization tweeted its two-minute #DearMichigan ad Monday morning. Within two hours, the video racked up more than 600,000 views, making it one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter.




The video includes various clips of President Donald Trump insisting the coronavirus is a a hoax and would soon disappear, “like a miracle.” The clips were juxtaposed with news about job losses and COVID-19 deaths.

“When there’s so much fear in this country, we need honest, trusted, truthful, reassuring leadership,” Biden says at a rally during the primary campaign.

The ad features clips of Trump attacking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, whom Trump sarcastically called “a real beauty.” Trump also suggested her husband, former Rep. John Dingell, was in hell.

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign stopped buying ads in Michigan, where recent polls show him trailing Biden by 10 points.

"For every person who’s been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign," Biden said a rally featured in the ad. "Let’s take this back now."

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

