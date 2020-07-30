Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 30, 2020

109-year-old former Detroit Public Library branch may soon get a new life

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge The George S. Hosmer Branch in 2014. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • The George S. Hosmer Branch in 2014.

A former Detroit Public Library branch that has been vacant for a decade may soon get a new life.

Designed by famed architect Louis Kamper, the George S. Hosmer Branch was built in 1911 on Gratiot Avenue, about one block north of Mack Avenue. The Italian Renaissance building eventually operated as an HIV and substance abuse clinic before becoming abandoned in about 2010.



A suspicious fire damaged the building in April 2016. A few months later, a developer bought the building with plans to convert it into a book store and cafe. Those plans fell apart, and the owner sold the structure to Joshua Kushnereit, a metro Detroit attorney and businessman who has considered housing his insurance business in the building, The Free Press reports.

Kushnereit repaired the fire damage, made extensive renovations, and built a new roof.

Kushnereit now says he’s unsure what he plans to do with the building, telling the Free Press “obviously this COVID has changed a lot of things.”

“We’re still kind of in limbo in terms of what we’re looking to do with the building," he said. "We’re not necessarily desperate to sell, we’d just like to see where the market is on it."

He added, "My goal was to beautify and restore, and we’ve got it to the point where the next owner can come in and do it."

The building was listed for $345,000 on Facebook.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Toilet to table: Michigan farmers feed crops with ‘toxic brew’ of human and industrial waste Read More

  2. Trump campaign stops buying ads in Michigan as Biden’s lead widens Read More

  3. Feds deploying dozens of agents to Detroit to combat gun violence, not protests, they say Read More

  4. Activist requests a grand jury to find Prosecutor Kym Worthy guilty of a misdemeanor over election filing Read More

  5. Trump claims vindication from Henry Ford hydroxychloroquine study, but scientists say it may be skewed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit