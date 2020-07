New DNC ad airing in Michigan accuses Trump of forcing schools to reopen too soon in attempt to save his reelection

click to enlarge Courtesy of the DNC

Trump promised the coronavirus would disappear. Instead, we have skyrocketing cases and deaths.



Now he is pushing to fully reopen schools. But do you trust Trump to do what's best for our children? pic.twitter.com/pYq84i8IZB — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) July 27, 2020

A new ad that aired in the Detroit area Tuesday flunks President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.The 57-second spot, paid for by the DNC War Room, accuses Trump of making the coronavirus crisis worse by ignoring experts and publicly insisting for months that the pandemic would go away on its own. Now, as COVID-19 cases surge in the U.S., Trump is insisting that schools reopen in the fall, and has even threatened to without federal funding from districts that don't.Many districts and local governments are refusing to resume in-person classes in the fall, including those in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, and Lansing. In Detroit, the public school system prompted backlash when it was found that some students attending in-person summer school classes tested positive for COVID-19.The ad accuses Trump of risking the health of students and teachers by forcing them to resume school to help his reelection in November. The six-figure buy is set to run during cable television programming, targeting parents and teachers."Donald Trump has put Michigan families in an impossible position," Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez says in a statement. "Parents shouldn’t have to stay up at night worried that the president of the United States is compromising their kids’ safety. Children shouldn’t be exposed to a deadly virus, or risk passing the virus to their parents, grandparents, and loved ones. Trump will do anything to help his reelection chances. He can’t be trusted to make this life-or-death decision for our children. It’s time for a leader who will protect Michigan’s kids, and give families and teachers the support they deserve. It’s time for Joe Biden."Biden is leading Trump in Michigan, according to a recent poll You can watch the spot below.