Monday, July 27, 2020

Ypsilanti Community Schools vote to dissolve contract with Washtenaw police, citing budget and climate concerns

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

As protests surge across the country, so does the plea for school districts to cut ties with law enforcement agencies amid growing concerns over police brutality and over-policing. Ypsilanti Community Schools will be among those districts to no longer have local police assigned to its campuses after coming to an amicable decision to dissolve a contract between the district and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

A joint statement released Monday by Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross and Sheriff Jerry Clayton explains that the decision to eliminate the role of police came down to three factors: ‘The impact of COVID-19, the district's financial constraints, and the changing values related to officers in schools.” The statement also confirms that the deputy will be reassigned.



The decision was made following a school board vote on July 20. According to the statement made by Zachery-Ross, the vote “does not reflect in any way the level of service previously provided or take away from the great relationship” the district has with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Clayton says he's onboard in regard to the cancellation of the contract due to both climate and budget implications, adding that he's “extremely proud of the partnership between YCS and WCSO.”

“Despite the ending of our contractual relationship, we will continue to partner in support of the families and employees of YCS,” he said.

Please find a joint statement from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and Ypsilanti Community Schools regarding...

Posted by Ypsilanti Community Schools on Monday, July 27, 2020


