Some shitbag is shooting cats in Wyandotte with a pellet gun

A tuxedo cat named Vega is recovering after suffering pellet gunshots to his chest and front leg, which was amputated earlier this month. The bullet in his chest remains, but owner Amy Hanselman says the vet assured her it should not pose any future complications.
“It was amazing he was alive,” she said. “You can see his leg was destroyed.”
Hanselman turned to her community to successfully raise $1,650 for the surgery and preliminary vet costs.
On the Metro Detroit Crime & Homicide Facebook page, several comments suggest whoever is taking aim at felines could be “serial killer” in training.
“This is a sign of a serial killer,” one person alleged. “They always start with animals first.”
One commenter suggested the shooter is likely a teenager. Others said that to look for neighbors with bird feeders, adding the shooter could be someone who is “retired” as no one else has that kind of time to hunt kitties. But not everyone was feeling compassionate.
“Whoever you are can you come in the 8mile&greenfield area PLEASE,” one person begged. Several people echoed the sentiment that at least the shooter isn't targeting people, more specifically, people of color. For Handelman, though, she just wants the shooter held accountable to prevent future violence against other cats, creatures, and possibly people.
“Hopefully somebody knows something and we can get this person arrested or whatever needs to be done to stop this from happening,” Hanselman said. “Who knows what’s next?”
Those with information that could lead to the identification or whereabouts of the shooter are urged to contact the Wyandotte Police Department. Currently, there is a $500-$600 reward for any information about these cat crimes.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.