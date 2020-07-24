Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Friday, July 24, 2020

Activist requests a grand jury to find Prosecutor Kym Worthy guilty of a misdemeanor over election filing

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. - PHOTO VIA WAYNE COUNTY
  • Photo via Wayne County
  • Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Activist Robert Davis is requesting a one-person grand jury to investigate whether Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy violated Michigan election law.

Davis believes Worthy committed a misdemeanor for failing to file her post-election statement as required by law. In Worthy’s Affidavit of Identity, she attested she had filed “all” requisite statements by March 20, even though she didn’t, Davis says in a filing this week in Wayne County Circuit Court.



The post-election statement form indicates that an elected candidate “who fails to submit their form prior to assuming office is guilty of a misdemeanor,” Davis writes in the filing.

click to enlarge Victoria Burton-Harris. - COURTESY OF VICTORIA BURTON-HARRIS
  • Courtesy of Victoria Burton-Harris
  • Victoria Burton-Harris.
Worthy’s opponent in the Aug. 4 primary election, Victoria Burton-Harris, also alleged Worthy violated election law by failing to file the report. But the Wayne County Election Commission on June 5 declined to consider removing Worthy from the ballot.

Since Worthy’s affidavit was false, Burton-Harris argued that Worthy had perjured herself and therefore cannot be certified as a candidate for Wayne County prosecutor. But the commission insisted it does not have the authority to decide on the issue, and it did not say who does.

In a statement to Metro Times, Worthy denied wrongdoing.

“My filing with the Wayne County Clerk’s Office was correct in all respects and follows all the requirements of Michigan Election Laws,” Worthy wrote. “I look forward to being on the ballot and continuing to fight vigorously for the citizens of Wayne County.”

Burton-Harris is a popular defense attorney and civil rights advocate who has landed major endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders, singer John Legend, Planned Parenthood of Michigan, Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Black Caucus Virgie Rollins, Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem Mary Sheffield, and other officials and groups.

