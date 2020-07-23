No, Gov. Whitmer has not defunded the Michigan State Police

BREAKING NEWS: .@GovWhitmer has defunded the Michigan State Police and the prisons. Executive Order 2020-155 slashes tens of millions from the Michigan State Police and Department of Corrections. Developing....— Great Lakes News (@GLNnews) July 22, 2020
This garbage is the definition of fake news. The reductions to MSP and MDOC announced today were replaced with a total of $475M in federal Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars, which were used to pay for eligible public safety payroll costs and protect departments from harmful cuts. pic.twitter.com/3XmiGNr7XR— Zack Pohl (@ZackPohl) July 22, 2020
Senate Republicans would never agree to a budget that defunds the police.— MI Senate GOP (@MISenate) July 23, 2020
By using federal relief funds and cutting other state spending - including our own budget - we balanced a $2.2 billion deficit without significant reductions to public safety (or raising taxes). https://t.co/51a0vMCn0Y
UPDATE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office reached out to Great Lakes News on our previous story highlighting her Executive Order 2020-155 which will essentially defund the Michigan State Police and the Department of Corrections. 1/— Great Lakes News (@GLNnews) July 22, 2020
.
