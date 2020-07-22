Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Police worried about tainted cocaine in the Grosse Pointes after at least 5 overdoses

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Police in two Grosse Pointe communities are investigating the death of two men and the hospitalization of three others who are believed to have overdosed on cocaine laced with an opioid.

Four people overdosed at a Grosse Pointe Woods home on Lochmoor on Saturday evening, leading to the death of 37-year-old Jarrod Champine, a father of three young children, the Detroit Free Press first reported.



Two men and a woman also overdosed in the home and were rushed to the emergency room at Ascension St. John’s Hospital.

Grosse Pointe Woods Police confirmed to Metro Times that they are investigating and trying to find the source of the cocaine, which may have been laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

Meanwhile, another man in Grosse Pointe Park died from a suspected cocaine-fentanyl overdose on the same night.

"We're still in the middle of the investigation," Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Director Stephen Poloni told the Free Press. "We're looking into if it possibly could be involved in this same dose of cocaine that came from the Grosse Pointe Woods" case.

The City of Grosse Pointe is investigating another possible case.

In Michigan, synthetic opioids were to blame for 1,531 overdose deaths in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. DEA says those are its agents in viral video in Detroit, not the ones Trump said he would send Read More

  2. Dozens of employees at MOCAD and the DIA demand the ousters of their executive directors, alleging toxic workplaces Read More

  3. COVID-19 claims the lives of 13 nuns at convent in Livonia Read More

  4. Trump vows to send federal agents to Detroit, like those seen in Portland Read More

  5. Detroit mayor and police chief say they don't want Trump to send federal agents here Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit