Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Oakland County Executive Coulter calls for review of judge's decision to incarcerate teen for not doing schoolwork

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge Oakland County Executive David Coulter. - CITY OF FERNDALE
  • City of Ferndale
  • Oakland County Executive David Coulter.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter is requesting a court review of a judge’s decision to incarcerate a 15-year-old girl during the coronavirus pandemic for violating her probation by not completing her online schoolwork.

Judge Mary Ellen Brennan of Oakland County Family Court in May called the teenager a “threat to (the) community” after she failed “to submit to any schoolwork” and ordered her to Oakland County’s Children’s Village juvenile detention center. The teenager, who has ADHD, was on probation for previous assault and theft charges.



The judge’s decision to lock up a Black teenager during the coronavirus pandemic was featured in a widely shared ProPublica story.

“I spoke with the Judge this evening,” Coulter says in a news release. “While there are many more details that she is unable to share with me and the public to protect privacy of the minor and their family, I believe a review of this case within her court or during an appellate process is required.”

He added, “It has been a top priority of my administration to keep the young people and employees safe at Children’s Village during the pandemic and that includes limiting residency to immediate safety risks.”

Brennan has declined to comment on the case.

The teenager remains in Children's Village, where she is expected to stay until at least September.

Meanwhile, supporters of the teenager are circulating an online petition calling for her to be released.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Macomb County Sheriff's Office refuses to issue citations for violations of Gov. Whitmer's mask-wearing order Read More

  2. A teenager didn't do her online schoolwork. So a judge sent her to juvenile detention. Read More

  3. Manuel 'Matty' Moroun, Detroit's billionaire 'Mr. Burns,' is dead at 93 Read More

  4. Dozens of people infected with COVID-19 after Fourth of July parties in Michigan Read More

  5. Detroiters remember Nelson Mandela's 1990 Tiger Stadium visit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit