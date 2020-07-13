Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 13, 2020

News Hits

Could Michigan get toll roads? State to hire outside consulting firm to determine feasibility

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge KHAIRIL AZHAR JUNOS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com

In an effort to maybe, finally, fix the damn roads (which have been found to be the worst in the country), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed state Senate Bill 517 last week, which gives a green light to the Michigan Department of Transportation to hire an outside consulting firm to see if toll roads would do the damn trick.

The bill, introduced in September 2019 by Sen. John Bizon (R-Battle Creek), passed on July 8 and would examine the feasibility of converting some of Michigan's highways into toll roads, as well as examine the economic gains and logistics, such as offering discounts to in-state drivers.



M-DOT's director of communications, Jeff Cranson says the study, as defined by the legislation, could take “up to two years” to complete.

“Tolling is a user fee, and it says that the people who use the roads pay for the roads,” Cranson told Michigan Radio. “And from the standpoint of not having to borrow from the general fund and borrow from other tax resources, it makes sense to fund transportation with user fees.”

In 2019, Whitmer proposed a fuel tax of .45-cents-per gallon that was poised to raise an estimated $2.1 billion for Michigan road repairs, which could have cost the average Michigan motorist upwards of $350 annually had Republicans not quashed it last year. Whitmer later said she wasn't “married” to the fuel tax increas,e but was awaiting better options.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mayor Fouts accused of unilaterally increasing the city's tax rates as officials call for an investigation Read More

  2. Manuel 'Matty' Moroun, Detroit's billionaire 'Mr. Burns,' is dead at 93 Read More

  3. Primal Grow Pro Reviews - Do It Really Work? Read More

  4. Michigan woman defends pulling gun on Black family in viral video Read More

  5. 'Driving While Black?' Billboard warns drivers about racial profiling by Livonia police Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit