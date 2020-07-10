Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 10, 2020

Michigan woman defends pulling gun on Black family in viral video

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM

click to enlarge Jillian Wuesternberg in an interview with WXYZ-7. - WXYZ
  • WXYZ
  • Jillian Wuesternberg in an interview with WXYZ-7.

The white woman who pulled a gun on a Black mother and her daughters is defending her actions, claiming she thought she was going to die.

In a 15-minute interview with WXYZ-7, Jillian Wuesternberg said she was “terrified” when Takelia Hill and her three children approached her car after she had an argument with them in the parking lot of a Chipotle in Orion Township.



Instead of leaving in the safety of her car, Wuesternberg pulled a gun from a holster on her hip and pointed it at Hill and her children.

“Get the fuck back!” Wuesternberg yelled. “Back the fuck up!”

Wuestenberg described herself as outgoing and friendly and said she is not racist.

“My terror is just exponentially greater than it was then, looking back seeing how in danger I really was,” Wuesternberg told WXYZ. “Within moments, a second or two, I had multiple people within two feet of me and I just remember thinking I’m not going home tonight.”

Wuesternberg said she recalls thinking, “I’m about to die, and I don’t want to die.”


Wuestenberg and her husband Eric Wuesternberg, who also pulled a gun, were charged with felonious assault, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. In Michigan, it’s illegal to point a gun at someone unless there is an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm.

Police and prosecutors said Wuestenberg could have left in her car but decided to escalate the already tense situation by staying and pulling out a gun.

"She was able to get into the vehicle," Hill’s attorney Christopher Quinn Quinn told WXYZ. "They were able to drive off. They didn't choose to drive off. They actually almost hit my client with their van. And then jumped out like Bonnie and Clyde with guns pointed at them. They were going to make sure it was understood they were the ones in charge."

Quinn also noted that the Hill family wasn’t armed.

"I don’t believe that the threat, the perceived threat, was realistic because one group of people were armed and the other was not," he said.

The family, he said, has been traumatized.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Tlaib supports BREATHE Act, includes defunding police, reparations, universal basic income Read More

  2. Singer John Legend endorses Victoria Burton-Harris for Wayne County prosecutor Read More

  3. Gov. Whitmer orders implicit bias training for health professionals to combat racial inequalities Read More

  4. In the summer of 1990, a newly freed Nelson Mandela flew into Detroit onboard one of Donald Trump’s short-lived Trump Shuttles for an anti-apartheid rally at Tiger Stadium Read More

  5. Civil rights coalition files class-action lawsuit to ban water shutoffs in Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit