Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Oakland County couple charged with felonious assault after pointing gun at Black woman in Orion Township

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 4:55 PM

Screengrab of a woman pointing a gun at a Black woman in Oakland County. - TWITTER
  • Twitter
  • Screengrab of a woman pointing a gun at a Black woman in Oakland County.

Oakland County prosecutors have charged an Independence Township husband and wife with felonious assault after the wife pointed a gun at a Black woman outside of a restaurant in Orion Township on Wednesday night.

The couple, Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg, has been arrested and their guns confiscated. The charges carry a maximum penalty of four years in prison.



A 1-minute video clip of the altercation was viewed more than 12 million times on Twitter as of late Thursday afternoon, leading to passionate debates on social media about what constitutes self-defense.


In Michigan, it’s illegal to point a gun at someone unless there is an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm. In this case, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the woman decided to escalate the altercation by getting out of her car and pointing the weapon at the victims.

“Let’s all be the voice of calm in the storm,” Bouchard said at a news conference Thursday. “Each one of us is a human being who deserves respect.”

Oakland County Executive David Coulter said in a statement that he was “deeply disturbed” by the video.

“This behavior is unacceptable,” Coulter said. “I wholly expect the prosecutor to bring charges that reflect the severity of the incident.”

Takelia Hill, who had the gun drawn on her, said the white woman bumped into her 15-year-old daughter as they were walking to the restaurant in Orion Township at about 8 p.m. The white woman then became angry when Hill's daughter asked for an apology.

“She got the gun on me,” the mother or teen says. “Get the fuck back!” the woman with the gun responds.

“Back the fuck up!”

The woman eventually lowers the gun and leaves in an SUV.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Viral video shows angry white woman pointing a gun at a Black woman in Oakland County Read More

  2. The second most dangerous man in America Read More

  3. Detroit police release videos of squad car driving through crowd of protesters Read More

  4. Petition to recall Gov. Whitmer set to begin July 1 after panel approves language Read More

  5. Detroit City Council considers resolution to dismiss charges against peaceful protesters Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation