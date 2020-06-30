Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Why Gov. Whitmer renamed Lansing's Lewis Cass Building the 'Elliott-Larsen Building'

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge Lewis Cass. - BRADY-HANDY PHOTOGRAPH COLLECTION (LIBRARY OF CONGRESS)
  • Brady-Handy Photograph Collection (Library of Congress)
  • Lewis Cass.

Downtown Lansing's Lewis Cass Building is no more. On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order renaming it the Elliott-Larsen Building.

The move comes after weeks of Black Lives Matter protests have toppled Confederate statues and other racist monuments. Detroit, of course, doesn't have any monuments to the Confederacy, but as University of Michigan professor Tiya Miles pointed out in a New York Times op-ed a few years ago, Michigan once had slaveowners, and many of them have been immortalized in the names of buildings and streets.



Cass was a Detroit politician and governor of Michigan from 1813 to 1831 who supported slavery and negotiated the sale of a woman he had enslaved named Sally to the Macomb family in 1818. Later, Cass resigned as governor to serve as President Andrew Jackson's Secretary of War, helping implement the president's "Indian removal" policy of forced migration.

The Elliott-Larsen Building is named after Republican State Rep. Melvin Larsen and Democratic State Rep. Daisy Elliott, who introduced Michigan's landmark civil rights act in 1976.

According to a press release from Whitmer's office, it's the first building to be named after an African-American woman in Michigan.

"Together, Melvin Larsen and Daisy Elliott’s names have become synonymous in Michigan with the protection of civil rights," Whitmer saud in a press release. "In 2020, we must honor the work of our predecessors who, 44 years ago, outlined in law the vision of what we continue to strive for even today. We must hold up those who worked to build a better Michigan for us all, regardless of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, and gender identity."

click to enlarge The building formerly known as the Lewis Cass Building. - SIMON SEAMOUNT, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Simon Seamount, Wikimedia Creative Commons
  • The building formerly known as the Lewis Cass Building.
Whitmer also used the opportunity to once again call on the legislature to expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identification.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled that Title VII protects gay and transgender people from discrimination in a landmark ruling that stemmed from a workplace discrimination case from Aimee Stephens, a transgender woman from metro Detroit.

Elliott died in 2015. Lasren said, "I am humbled and thrilled at this announcement and give all credit to Daisy who initiated working together to sponsor the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act."

In her press release, Whitmer acknowledged Cass's important role in Michigan's history, but explained why she decided to change the name of the building:

No one can deny the important role that Lewis Cass (1782-1866) played in Michigan’s and the nation’s early history. But Governor Whitmer recognizes that the names we elevate express our values: to the workers who enter those halls every day and the public who those workers serve. Cass owned a slave; defended a system that would permit the expansion of slavery; and implemented a policy that forcibly removed Native communities from their tribal lands. Today’s order is a small, but meaningful step forward as we seek to better express our shared values.

Looks like the ball's in your court now, Cass Technical High School.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit police release videos of squad car driving through crowd of protesters Read More

  2. Detroit City Council investigates cop who plowed through a crowd of protesters with a police SUV Read More

  3. Daughters of conservative Michigan candidate turn daddy issues into viral political power, beg voters not to vote for him Read More

  4. Nothing weird about Detroit's largely white Black Lives Matter protests, according to cellphone data Read More

  5. From Cape Town to Motortown Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation