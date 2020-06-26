Daughters of conservative Michigan candidate turn daddy issues into viral political power, beg voters not to vote for him

click to enlarge
Good morning to Stephanie and Natalie Regan and Stephanie and Natalie Regan only.
The daughters of Robert Regan — a 52-year-old conservative Michigan House hopeful, Trump ally, and Obamagate wacko — are putting their daddy issues to work, honey.
The 2020 election marks Robert's third effort to clinch the seat to represent Kent County's 73rd district. He's one of three Republicans vying for the designation, but his biggest opposition happens to be his 23-year-old Aquarius (yaaaas, obvi!) daughter, who pleaded to voters this week to not vote for her father in a series of all-too-kind now-viral tweets.
“if you're in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep,” Stephanie wrote. “tell everyone.”
The tweet, posted Tuesday, has amassed nearly 200,000 likes and has garnered international attention, including from her father, who released a statement in which he says he is “happy” that his daughter “feels confident enough in our relationship to express her opposing thoughts so publically,” later adding, his door is “always open” for any of his four children.
In a series of followup tweets, Stephanie asks voters to research her father to learn more about his campaign promises, stating “I don't feel safe rn sharing further information regarding his beliefs.” She also said that people may see a familiar name, like her father's, and vote by association.
“READ,” she tweeted. “GOOGLE.”
Regan wants to restore Michigan's constitutional militia
and make English the state's official language
. He also recently burned his absentee ballot application in support of Trump's claims that easily obtainable absentee ballots will lead to election fraud, took part in the anti-Whitmer protest “Operation Gridlock,
” and goes canvassing door-to-door wearing MAGA gear that reads “Liberate My State.”
Regan thinks their beef stems from their opposing beliefs concerning systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter Movement, which has been an unstoppable force since the May killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Regan's social media accounts are flush with Blue Lives Matter support and opposition to police reform.
He also says white privilege doesn't exist in the same way “man-made global warming” doesn't exist.
“She’s a big believer in that,” Robert said of Stephanie in an interview with The Hill
.
“The only place where I really see systemic racism would be the abortion clinic cause they seem to target the African American community,” he later said, and added he doesn't “buy into this whole systemic racism thing at all.”
He acknowledges, however, that “we all have hurdles to overcome,” including himself.
“As a quote-unquote rich, white, Christian male, people look at me a certain way. And it’s not always good,” he said. “So, everybody has obstacles to overcome.”
In an interview with WOOD-TV
, Robert says Stephanie isn't his only child who disagrees with him. His daughter Natalie, too, has expressed her concerns via Twitter.
Regan blames “Marxist/socialist universities” for indoctrinating his daughters with “things that are polar opposite” from how they were raised. Stephanie is a recent University of Colorado graduate and Natalie is studying musical theater at the University of Utah.
On Father's Day, Natalie, whose Twitter display name is JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR, called her dad out as a racist.
If the past week has shown us anything, it's that the TikTok'n Gen Z doesn't give a fuck
and that Whitney Houston was right: “Children are our future.
”
