Coronavirus cases rise for 6th straight day in Michigan, prompting fears of a resurgence

click to enlarge State of Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Reflections Hair Salon in Grand Rapids, where she helped clean equipment.

The number of new coronavirus cases rose for the sixth straight day in Michigan, reaching a one-day high for the month.The state reported 389 new confirmed cases on Friday, the highest mark since May 30. The new cases are spread across the state, prompting fears that the highly contagious virus is making a comeback after Michigan made significant progress in reducing infections over the past two months.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the state’s stay-at-home order on June 8, far later than most states, permitting bars and restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity. Beginning on June 15, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen. Gyms and fitness centers are still barred from reopening.In mid-June, the state was averaging fewer than 200 new cases a day. When the pandemic peaked in early April, the state was averaging nearly 1,500 new cases a day.The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital rose to 342 on Friday, after dipping to a low point of 324 on June 24.Coronavirus cases are surging in at least 29 states, prompting some to begin closing down again. In Texas, Florida, and Arizona , which reopened their economies far earlier than most states, the Republican governors are ordering some businesses to close again.Arizona is reporting more than 3,500 new cases a day. In Florida, the number of new cases rose to an all-time high of nearly 9,000 in a single day. Texas recorded more than 5,000 new cases a day this week.