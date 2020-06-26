Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 26, 2020

Coronavirus cases rise for 6th straight day in Michigan, prompting fears of a resurgence

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 4:46 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Reflections Hair Salon in Grand Rapids, where she helped clean equipment. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Reflections Hair Salon in Grand Rapids, where she helped clean equipment.

The number of new coronavirus cases rose for the sixth straight day in Michigan, reaching a one-day high for the month.

The state reported 389 new confirmed cases on Friday, the highest mark since May 30. The new cases are spread across the state, prompting fears that the highly contagious virus is making a comeback after Michigan made significant progress in reducing infections over the past two months.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the state’s stay-at-home order on June 8, far later than most states, permitting bars and restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity. Beginning on June 15, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen. Gyms and fitness centers are still barred from reopening.

In mid-June, the state was averaging fewer than 200 new cases a day. When the pandemic peaked in early April, the state was averaging nearly 1,500 new cases a day.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital rose to 342 on Friday, after dipping to a low point of 324 on June 24.

Coronavirus cases are surging in at least 29 states, prompting some to begin closing down again. In Texas, Florida, and Arizona, which reopened their economies far earlier than most states, the Republican governors are ordering some businesses to close again.

Arizona is reporting more than 3,500 new cases a day. In Florida, the number of new cases rose to an all-time high of nearly 9,000 in a single day. Texas recorded more than 5,000 new cases a day this week.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coronavirus makes an unwelcome comeback in Michigan after two months of significant progress Read More

  2. Whitmer says she would 'seriously' consider banning Trump from holding a Michigan rally due to coronavirus concerns Read More

  3. Black teen died after screaming 'I can't breathe' while restrained at a for-profit youth center in Kalamazoo, lawsuit states Read More

  4. Daughters of conservative Michigan candidate turn daddy issues into viral political power, beg voters not to vote for him Read More

  5. Staff members charged in death of Black teen who screamed 'I can't breathe' at Michigan youth center Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation