Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Staff members charged in death of Black teen who screamed 'I can't breathe' at Michigan youth center

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 2:32 PM

click to enlarge Cornelius Fredericks in the hospital before he died. - CORNELIUS FREDERICKS' FAMILY
  • Cornelius Fredericks' family
  • Cornelius Fredericks in the hospital before he died.

Three staff members of a for-profit youth center in Kalamazoo were charged Wednesday in the death of a Black teenager who was improperly restrained for throwing a sandwich.

Cornelius Fredericks, 16, died at a hospital on May 1, 30 hours after he was restrained and went into cardiac arrest at Lakeside Academy. Witnesses said he screamed “I can’t breathe” while one staff member was sitting on his chest.



The charges came on the same day the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide. Kalamazoo Prosecutor Jeff Getting charged the staff members — Michael Mosley, Zachary Solis, and Heather McLogan — with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

Mosley and Solis are accused of restraining the teen in a “grossly negligent manner,” while McLogan is accused of gross negligence for waiting up to 12 minutes to call 911, even though Frederick was limp and unresponsive.

click to enlarge Cornelius Fredericks. - CORNELIUS FREDERICKS' FAMILY
  • Cornelius Fredericks' family
  • Cornelius Fredericks.

The teen’s estate filed a lawsuit against Lakeside Academy and Sequel Youth and Family Services on Monday, alleging gross and direct negligence under Michigan’s wrongful death act. “It’s a horrible, tragic case," the family’s attorney, Jon Marko, said at a news conference Monday. "We want to make sure this never happens to another child.”

Following an investigation into Fredericks’ death, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services terminated its contract with Lakeside Academy in June. The academy had at least 30 other violations over the past five years, Marko said.

At the hospital, Fredericks tested positive for COVID-19. Follow-up testing at the facility revealed that nearly 40 other residents and nine staffers were also positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Sequel Youth said it can't comment on "pending legal matters."

"That said, we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cornelius and acted quickly to terminate all staff involved," the statement reads. "Additionally, we have removed the former executive director of Lakeside from the organization. We have been in regular contact with law enforcement and state officials to help ensure justice is served and have accelerated the work that was already underway across our organization to move to a restraint-free model of care. We take our obligation to meet the significant behavioral health needs of all our students incredibly seriously and remain focused on our mission of providing the absolute best care and treatment possible for our clients."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Black teen died after screaming 'I can't breathe' while restrained at a for-profit youth center in Kalamazoo, lawsuit states Read More

  2. Detroit police arrest wrong Black man based on facial recognition technology error, ACLU says Read More

  3. Ypsilanti Mayor resigns after racist comment, is replaced by Black Mayor Pro Tem Read More

  4. Bye-bye, trolls: Why we banned comments on Metro Times Read More

  5. What does it mean to defund the police in Detroit, one of the most violent cities in the U.S.? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation