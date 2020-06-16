Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Let's all pretend Biden isn't leading Trump by 16 points in Michigan and act accordingly

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge MATT SMITH PHOTOGRAPHER / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com

According to a new poll from EPIC-MRA, former Vice President (and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee) Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump 55%-39% in Michigan, a 16-point margin.

This is notable because Michigan was one of a handful of states that unexpectedly handed Trump the presidency in 2016, where he eked out a win against Hillary Clinton by a mere 10,000 or so votes. It almost feels like we can breathe a sigh of relief knowing our battleground state is poised to reject Trump in 2020.



This, of course, would be foolish. Clinton also led Trump in polls. We liberal snowflakes can't become complacent again.

Sure, Biden wasn't our first pick for prez... We felt the Bern here at MT, and gave Bernie Sanders our full-throated endorsement for president in March. And we weren't alone: for a brief time Sanders was the frontrunner, until the moderate candidates dropped out and coalesced behind Biden. We held out hope that our man Sanders could regain his footing. We especially though his calls for universal health care would resonate during a global pandemic that crippled the economy. But with Sanders officially suspending his campaign and Biden amassing the necessary 1,991 delegates to win the nomination, we're going to have to go with the best functioning adult instead.

There's a lot we don't like about Biden. His views on marijuana prohibition are behind the times, he can say some truly cringe-worthy stuff, has a mountain of allegations of inappropriate behavior from women, he's too close to the Ukraine scandal, and his campaign strategy generally seems to be to make himself as small as possible until he's the last man standing. It seems to be working, however.

Even Bill Gelineau, the 2018 Libertarian Party candidate for Michigan's governor, told us he would vote for Biden over the then-likely Libertarian Party presidential candidate Justin Amash, saying the stakes were too high to allow Trump to get re-elected, who he called a threat to our country.

If you don't see Trump as a clear threat to our democracy, you need to wake up.

So we need to all hop on the No Malarkey Express, pronto, and go ridin' with Biden until Nov. 3. Once we're free of Trump, then we can get to work on Joe.

