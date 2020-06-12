Major outlets that spell 'Black' with a capital B now include 'LA Times,' 'BuzzFeed News,' and MSNBC

The time has come for all news media to capitalize the "B" in Black and follow the #BlackPress's lead. My open letter to @AssociatedPress explains why. #mediadiversity @ThePressForward #blacklivesmatter #blm #georgefloyd @NNPA_BlackPress @BlackPressUSA https://t.co/yPeSFMzl6l— Sarah Glover (@sarah4nabj) June 11, 2020
From a memo sent from @NPearlstine to staffers:— Erin B. Logan (@erinblogan) June 9, 2020
The conversation taking place at The Los Angeles Times and across the country reflects a necessary and long overdue shift in thinking about racism. Without exception The Times is opposed to racism.
Per NBC News: "Effective immediately, NBC News and MSNBC will capitalize the 'B' in Black when referring to people or the community across all the networks’ platforms."— ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) June 12, 2020
