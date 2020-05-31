Another protest planned for Detroit on Sunday after the last rally turned ugly

Detroit cops abusing their power last night 🤦🏻♂️ #DetroitProtest #DowntownDetroit #detroitriots pic.twitter.com/SNwAYJuj0O— Ak 🇾🇪 (@AkramG03) May 30, 2020
A protest organizer from Detroit’s east side urged demonstrators to stick with the group and avoid confrontations. As the day turned into night, groups split off and confronted police. pic.twitter.com/Y3QlrHqERG— Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) May 31, 2020
Protesters also attacked this police car in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/HIuj1BHVnM— Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) May 29, 2020
This is video of 5 cars on fire in downtown Grand Rapids right now. pic.twitter.com/oxqsGQClvL— alexaskonieski (@AlexaSkonieski) May 31, 2020
