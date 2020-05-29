Woman punched by Washtenaw deputy released after days of protests

click to enlarge
The Ypsilanti woman seen in a now-viral video being repeatedly punched in the head by a Washtenaw County deputy that sparked three days of protests
in Pittsfield Township has been released, MLive
reports.
Sha’Teina Grady El was arrested following a Tuesday, May 26 incident in which Grady El and her husband Daniyal refused to clear a crime scene, where a 34-year-old woman was shot after a large group erupted into an argument.
The violent confrontation captured on video
by a bystander showed the Grady Els, both unarmed, filming the police and asking why they were still in the neighborhood. The couple proceeded to back up with their hands in the air before an officer aggresively grabbed Sha'Teina and punched in the head. While trying to defend his wife, Daniyal was then tased. Both were taken into custody.
The officer accused of using excessive force during Sha'Teina's arrest was placed on administrative leave as an internal investigation went underway.
The video came as racial tensions mounted across the country following the recorded murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was reportedly taken into custody
Friday afternoon.
According to MLive
, Grady El's Tuesday arrest resulted in her being held and transferred between three different jails in Washtenaw, Taylor, and Wayne Counties due to outstanding and unrelated charges; an resisting arrest charge in Taylor, as well as a traffic stop by Canton police, which escalated due to the outstanding Taylor warrants.
Court documents show
that the Grady Els cited their Moorish identity to the Canton officers as the reason they did not have to register a vehicle nor provide identification or insurance documents. According to the documents, she also resisted exiting the vehicle and attempted to kick officers. Grady El was charged for resisting/ obstructing/endangering an officer and later sued the department but was later dismissed.
Protests continue Friday outside of Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
