Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 29, 2020

Protest over George Floyd's death planned in Detroit on Friday afternoon

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 9:19 AM

click to enlarge Black Lives Matter rally in 2017. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Black Lives Matter rally in 2017.

Protesters plan to rally outside of Detroit’s Public Safety Headquarters on Friday afternoon following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The rally against police brutality is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the downtown headquarters at 1301 Third St.



“The Latest Murder of George Floyd at the hands of racist police officers has sparked a nationwide demonstration against police brutality,” protest organizers wrote on a Facebook event.

Protesters are encouraged to wear masks and gloves, and practice social-distancing. The demonstration is also calling for an end to mass prison incarceration and facial-recognition technology.

Among the speakers at Detroit’s rally are Meeko Williams, of Hydrate Detroit; Wayne County prosecutor candidate Victoria Burton-Harris; Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton; Detroit Charter Commissioner Joanna Underwood; Dr. Ahmed Ghanim, founder of Metro-Detroit Political Action Network; and Jazmine Middlebrooks of March for Black Women Detroit.

On Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig condemned the killing of Floyd and said he supported disciplinary action against the officers involved.

The protests in Minneapolis turned violent for the third straight night as some demonstrators set fire to businesses and a police precinct.

Late Thursday night, President Trump called the protesters “THUGS” and said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”


Twitter flagged the tweet.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence," the company wrote. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Owner of flooded Michigan dam used it as tax shelter, ignored federal regulators, according to report Read More

  2. Michigan artificially inflated its coronavirus testing numbers Read More

  3. Video of white Washtenaw cop punching Black woman incites public outrage and an internal investigation Read More

  4. Detroit now has a psychiatric urgent care due to the rise in mental health concerns amid coronavirus pandemic Read More

  5. Dumb Indiana billboards shit on Michigan's coronavirus response Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation