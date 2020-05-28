Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Thursday, May 28, 2020

News Hits

Michigan launches free portal to connect businesses with PPE suppliers as state begins to reopen

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge NICOLE GLASS PHOTOGRAPHY / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Nicole Glass Photography / Shutterstock.com

A new online resource might make it easier for businesses to get their hands on much-needed coronavirus personal protective equipment for their employees.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that addressed responsibilities and mandatory safety protocols aimed at businesses as the state slowly begins to reopen its economy amid the coronavirus. Among those requirements, businesses must provide PPE gear, including non-medical grade face masks, to employees, as well as enforce cleaning procedures and make it so that all employees have access to antibacterial and other disinfectant products.



To help businesses like Southwest Detroit restaurant Duly's Place — which has been closed since March 27 and has resorted to asking customers via Facebook to procure PPE gear for its employees so that they can safely reopen for take-out services — the Michigan Economic Development has launched a free Pure Michigan Business Connect COVID-19 Procurement Platform.

TO DULY'S NATION: The Duly's family is thinking about what it would take to re-open for carry out only. Duly's...

Posted by Duly's Place on Thursday, May 14, 2020


The online service is available to employees in need of PPE gear as well as PPE suppliers.

“We want to ensure we are opening up in a way that is safe, smart, and does not undo the progress we have made in flattening the curve of COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a press release. “Through the PMBC COVID-19 Procurement Platform, we can help employers access the PPE they need to ensure their employees feel safe returning to work, while also supporting Michigan businesses that will be critical to economic recovery efforts.”

The state also says that the PMBC is actively confirming suppliers to ensure that they are reputable and that their products and ability to produce can effectively meet the needs of those businesses with whom they are matched. However, the PMBC team says they can't vouch for quality of goods or services promised by suppliers, and say that businesses in need of supplies are encouraged to vet the list of program-approved suppliers independently.

For more information regarding the Procurement Platform visit michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Tags:

News Hits

