Thursday, May 28, 2020

Dumb Indiana billboards shit on Michigan's coronavirus response

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge STEVE SWICK/FACEBOOK
  • Steve Swick/Facebook

It's no secret that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has her fair share of public enemies who criticize her handling of the coronavirus pandemic as being overkill.

Whitmer has been called out by POTUS himself, and, well, this human mayonnaise packet militia armed with war weapons, who insist that being asked to wear a face mask and not being able to get a haircut is infringing on their Constitutional rights to do... whatever the fuck it is that this Barbie doll noose guy is doing.



But never did we think our own friggin' neighbors to the south — and the birthplace of Brendan Fraser — would piss on our parade and stab us in the back with a pair of digital billboards along I-69 at the Indiana-Michigan border.

“The Great State of Indiana Welcomes Michiganders to a Free-To-Roam State” the southbound billboard reads. “We Thank You For Your Revenue!”

And then there's the message aimed at those traveling to the Great Lakes state: “Now Entering Michigan ... Really? You're Sure About This?”

Yeah, well, Indiana is just a giant doo-doo head full of, you know, smaller doo-doo heads.

Anyway, Steve Swick, owner of Swick Broadcasting Company and the man behind the message, told CNN his billboards are not “politically motivated at all.”

“I did it just to do it,” Swick told Grand Rapids' WOOD-TV. “We hear and see all the frustrations of Michiganders that are going through. There was nothing political about it.”

He continues, “It’s just to get people thinking and let them know that the great state of Indiana is getting open for business and we welcome them to come down.”

In a Facebook post, Swick also says the billboards, which received national attention, were to let people know that Indiana is “getting open for business” and brought awareness to the “methodical but cautious steps” Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb has taken to open the state.

The coronavirus has already killed more than 5,000 people in Michigan, so we have to question the wisdom of inviting people from here to possibly bring it with them down to the Hoosier State. Indiana is currently in stage 3 of its re-opening plan, which allows social gatherings of up to 100 people, with no travel restrictions, and face mask-wearing is merely recommended. The irony? Indiana loves to eat brain sandwiches, yet, clearly, has no brain.

OK — we'll stop. See you at the border, Indiana ... not!

Our SBC Digital Billboards on I-69 Just south of the I-80-90 TollRoad, Angola, IN has certainly received alot national...

Posted by Steve Swick on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

