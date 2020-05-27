Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

News Hits

Video of white Washtenaw cop punching Black woman incites public outrage and an internal investigation

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/FACEBOOK
  • Screen grab/Facebook

As racial tensions rise throughout the country following the recent video-recorded deaths of Black men like Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd in Minneapolis, whose death at the hands of police has incited community outrage and protests, yet another violent video has gone viral, this time in Washtenaw County.

An internal investigation has been launched following an incident that took place in Ypsilanti Township on Tuesday, May 26 when Washtenaw County police arrived to a shooting scene, in which a 34-year old woman suffered gunshot wounds after a large group erupted into an argument, The Detroit Free Press reports.



Several bystander videos reveal that a dozen or more Apple Ridge neighborhood residents appeared to emerge from their homes to observe the crime scene and inquire as to why the cops had arrived. That included married couple Sha'Tenia Grady El and her husband, Dan Grady El, MLive reports, who did not immediately comply when asked by police to leave the scene. The couple, who appear to be unarmed, filmed the police and, according to reports, were inquiring as to why police were in the area.

The video shows Sha'Tenia backing away with her hands in the air. Dan, too, begins to back up before being gripped around the wrist by an officer. A police officer continues to follow Sha'Tenia and, after disappearing from the camera's view, returns aggressively carrying Sha'Tenia and then proceeds to punch her in the head several times while bent over a chainlink fence, at which point she begins to flail. Her husband, who escapes the grip of his arresting officer to create a barrier between the police and his wife, was tased. Both were taken into custody.

The disturbing video, which has been shared widely across social media, has resulted in an internal investigation of the Washtenaw County Sheriff Department to determine if the use of force was necessary. The department has committed to having an external agency review officers' body and dashcam footage and will continue to conduct interviews from the shooting and the arrest of the Grady Els.

Those deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Posted by Roger Boyd on Tuesday, May 26, 2020


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan artificially inflated its coronavirus testing numbers Read More

  2. This Whitmer boating controversy is dumb Read More

  3. Michigan expands coronavirus testing criteria amid loosened social-distancing measures Read More

  4. How Trump turned possible COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine into a political flashpoint in Michigan Read More

  5. Gov. Whitmer becomes target of dozens of threats on private Facebook groups ahead of armed rally in Lansing Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation