Wednesday, May 27, 2020

News Hits

Purchase agreement for Tittabawasee River dams nixed after flood

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge A damaged house from flooding. - RUSTY YOUNG
  • Rusty Young
  • A damaged house from flooding.

Last week’s dam failures on the Tittabawasee River during a weather event that dumped between 6 inches and 8 inches of rain in a 48-hour time period has nullified a planned purchase of the privately owned dams.

Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) was within weeks of finalizing its purchase of four dams currently owned by Boyce Hydro, including the Edenville and Sanford dams. The deal was contingent upon the conditions of all four dams.



FLTF is a volunteer organization working in collaboration with Midland and Gladwin counties.

The contract was invalidated because of the flood, which occurred when heavy rains caused the nearly 100-year-old Edenville (also called Wixom) Dam to fail, which, in turn, resulted in the breach of the Sanford Dam.

“The Lake Associations and Counties were in the process of acquiring the dams, with a closing expected, and then to improve the dams to survive historic floods. The acquisition has not and will not take place under the terms that were negotiated with Boyce Hydro this past winter,” according to a FLTF statement released Tuesday morning.

On April 24, 2019, the FLTF and Boyce Trusts signed a tentative agreement to transfer Boyce’s ownership of four dams — Wixom, Sanford, Secord, and Smallwood dams — and lake bottoms to FLTF for $9.4 million. In preparation for finalization of the sale, a Special Assessment District bond for $20 million was proposed, which would have increased a tax on waterfront properties an estimated $350 per year.

The FLTF plan was to use those revenues to finalize the purchase and pay for repairs to the dams. Additional funding outside the Special Assessment District would have been sought before attempting to receive approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to once again employ the dams to generate hydroelectricity.

“We are reassessing the path forward to acquire the Boyce property and rebuild our dams and lakes. The Four Lakes Task Force is collaborating with the Counties, lake communities, and regulatory authorities on the best path forward as we assess the issues and work toward recovery,” the statement continued.

“While we do not have all the answers, we are committed to keep you informed and will share more details in the coming weeks, as we have them,” the FLTF statement said. "We know this is a personal and economic hardship on everyone, and we will not be pursuing funding that would result in an assessment at this time. We will seek other sources of public and private funding."
