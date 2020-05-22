Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Friday, May 22, 2020

News Hits

Metro Times wins Society of Professional Journalism awards

Fri, May 22, 2020

click to enlarge METRO TIMES ARCHIVES
  • Metro Times archives

We're pleased to report that your local alt-weekly was once again honored among Motor City's finest journalists by the Society of Professional Journalists Detroit chapter, taking home several awards in the Class C category.

Steve Neavling and Lee DeVito won 1st Place General News Reporting for a cover story on how Michigan’s war on teen vaping is clouding the issue of deadly black-market cannabis. Neavling also won 3rd Place, General News Reporting for his cover story about Detroit's controversial facial recognition technology.



MT contributor Imani Mixon won 2nd place, Feature Reporting for her cover story about Black roller skating culture in Detroit. And music editor Jerilyn Jordan won 3rd place, Feature Reporting Class C for her colorful profile of pop star Lizzo.

Art director Tom Carlson and DeVito also won first place for Cover Design for "Doobies for Newbies," our 4/20 issue package.

Congratulations are also in order for MT alum Violet Ikonomova, now at Deadline Detroit, who was one of two journalists named Young Journalists of the Year. Another MT alum, Allie Gross, was recognized for her work at the Detroit Free Press and WXYZ, and Sandra Svoboda for her work at Detroit Public Television.

The annual banquet was canceled this year due to the coronavirus, so we're bummed we can't celebrate with the rest of the winners. See you all next year.

