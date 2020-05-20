Detroit’s annual fireworks show won't be canceled after all

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Detroit's annual Ford Fireworks show in 2019.

The annual show attracts tens of thousands of people to downtown Detroit.

Not even the coronavirus can stop Detroit’s annual fireworks show.The Parade Company, which has put on the fireworks display for more than 35 years, has postponed the show until Aug. 22.The three-hour show will be televised, and crowds will be prohibited from gathering at Hart Plaza and other downtown locations to watch the 61st annual Ford Fireworks show.Organizers are pledging to put on the show of a lifetime.“It will be one of the most special moments Detroit has ever seen,” Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, said at a news conference Wednesday. “Detroit will see a show that they have never seen before, and I promise it will be the best fireworks show that the country has ever seen.”The show will feature “the people of the great city of Detroit, what they did, how they did it,” as well as “the amazing people who have passed away from this terrible virus.”The theme of the show is “We are one together.”Mayor Mike Duggan said the police department is putting together a plan to prevent people from congregating in downtown Detroit.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said large gatherings may be prohibited until there is a vaccine for the coronavirus, which could take a year or more.